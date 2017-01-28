 

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump jokingly dismissed the "special relationship" between his country and the UK after he was asked a difficult question by a British journalist in Washington.

Donald Trump wasn't too happy with the reporter's questions during a press conference with the British PM today.
Source: Associated Press

The exchange took place during a news conference with Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May, who signalled that the journalist could ask a question.

The journalist questioned Trump about his "alarming" statements on Muslims and women's reproductive rights, asking how he would respond to British people's concerns over his leadership.

Trump responded by wryly gesturing at May and saying, "This was your choice of a question? There goes that relationship."

May is the first foreign leader to visit the US since Trump took office last week.

00:44
From moving lamps to small talk about Winston Churchill, Trump conducts his first meeting with a foreign leader in true Trump style.

Trump hails relationship with UK 'special' after awkward interaction with Theresa May
00:44
British Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump has reaffirmed both countries' "unshakeable commitment" to the NATO military alliance.

Theresa May: Donald Trump is 100% behind NATO

