'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

US President Donald Trump jokingly dismissed the "special relationship" between his country and the UK after he was asked a difficult question by a British journalist in Washington.

The exchange took place during a news conference with Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May, who signalled that the journalist could ask a question.

The journalist questioned Trump about his "alarming" statements on Muslims and women's reproductive rights, asking how he would respond to British people's concerns over his leadership.

Trump responded by wryly gesturing at May and saying, "This was your choice of a question? There goes that relationship."