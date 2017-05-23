'There was definitely a lot of fatalities' - man blown off his feet at Ariana Grande concert says he searched through bodies to find family

A man who was waiting for his family at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has described seeing multiple victims lying on the ground, some of them dead.

Andy Holey told the BBC that he was blown off his feet by the explosion at the Manchester Arena today.

He said he saw "20 to 30 bodies", some of whom were children, on the ground as he started to look for his wife and daughter.

"It was definitely an explosion, there were definitely a lot of fatalities," Mr Holey said.

"As I was waiting an explosion went off and it threw me through the first set of doors about 30 feet to the next set of doors.

"When I got up and looked around there were about 30 people scattered everywhere.

"Some of them looked like they might have been unconscious, but there was a lot of fatalities."

When Mr Holey initially couldn't see his family members he went with police and "looked at some of the bodies" to try and find them.

Mr Holey found his family members safe and uninjured.

Greater Manchester Police say there were a "number of fatalities" at the concert following the explosion.