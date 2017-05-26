'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

These are the 22 people who were killed in the terror attack outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Tuesday.

Among the dead were children, parents, a heroic aunt, a long serving police woman, and teenagers, all with lives filled with hopes and dreams.

As families, friends and communities mourn, the Manchester Evening News organised a fundraising campaign for loved ones affected by this tragic incident.

Total fundraising for the victims of the bombing and their families has reached over four million pounds ($7.3m NZD) so far.

Here are the Manchester attack victims remembered.

Wendy Fawell, 50

After a frantic social media campaign to find Wendy after the bombing her son confirmed in a statement via the Greater Manchester Police today that she had passed away.

Wendy Fawell, 50. Source: Facebook

"Mum was a wonderful woman.

"So kind and generous and touched the lives of so many. She will be greatly missed," he said.

He also went on to thank the Manchester community for all the support following her death.

Wendy was a primary school teacher from Otley, West Yorkshire.

St Oswald's C of E Primary School, where she worked took to Twitter to pay condolences.

"It is with deepest sadness that I confirm that our former colleague Wendy Fawell was killed in the Manchester bombing. RIP, Wendy."

According to the Manchester Evening News Wendy was about to leave the concert with her 15-year-old daughter, friend and her sons when they were caught in the attack.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14

Eilidh's parents shared the news of their daughter's death in a statement via the Greater Manchester Police overnight.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14. Source: Facebook

"Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling.

"Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing bagpipes with her pipe band."

The 14-year-old attended the Ariana Grande concert on Tuesday with her best friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, after the explosion both girls were missing for days.

Laura's family confirmed today she is fighting for her life in hospital.

"Laura and her friend Eilidh were so looking forward to the concert, but that night has now ended in a tragedy where Eilidh has lost her life and Laura is in a critical condition."

Philip Tron, 32

"Fun loving" Philip from Gateshead tragically died in the attack after attending the Ariana Grande concert with his step daughter Courtney Boyle, who also sadly passed away.

Philip Tron, 32. Source: Facebook

In a statement the 32-year-old's family said, "Our most amazing son, parnter, brother, father, uncle, nephew and cousin, Philip Tron, sadly passed away.

"Philip was such a fun loving, energetic soul; he would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful smile.

"Words cannot express the huge void his passing has left in all our lives."

Philip's wife and Courtney's mother said, "Philip you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky."

Courtney Boyle, 19

A Leeds Beckett University student, Courtney's family have given heartfelt statements about her after she died in the attack alongside her step father, Philip.

Courtney Boyle, 19. Source: Facebook

"I am going to miss my baby girl Courtney Boyle for the rest of my life," her father said.

Her boyfriend said the 19-year-old was "an adventurer, a precious and joyous soul."

"She made people feel loved and feel safe.

"She was on a path to fulfillment, and was happy when she passed," he said.

Courtney's mother said she was "my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved."

"Courtney my wonder of a sister who is now a shining yellow star in the sky," said her sister.

Megan Hurley, 15

Megan's neighbours and friends in Halewood remembered the teenager by holding a vigil yesterday, releasing pink balloons into the air.

Megan Hurley, 15. Source: Facebook

The 15-year-old is being remembers as a "gentle, unassuming" girl who loved music and had a great sense of humour.

A friend told the Telegraph, "she loved to make people laugh".

Megan, a student at Halewood Academy, was confirmed dead by her aunt Maxine Benson, as her parents are reportedly in hospital at her brother 20-year-old Bradley's bedside, who was injured in the attack.

"My poor sister and Mike are destroyed beyond words... It doesn't seem fair for two kids to go to a concert and only one returns how in God's name could this happen to such a lovely family... heartbroken," wrote Mrs Benson.

Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19

Chloe and Liam, a young couple from South Shields in South Tyneside, were confirmed dead in a joint statement by their parents via Greater Manchester Police today.

Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19. Source: Facebook

"On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not," the statement reads.

Their parents said they were perfect for each other and were both "beautiful inside and out".

"Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate.

"They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51

Jane arrived at Manchester Arena with a friend, to pick up the friend's daughter just before the terror attack.

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51, was a "bubbly" receptionist at South Shore Academy in Blackpool. Source: Facebook

The 51-year-old was a receptionist at Blackpool's South Shore Academy, where students and community members have laid flowers in tribute to the staff member.

"We are devastated at this sad news. Jane was a well-loved member of staff and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this terrible time," said principal, Jane Bailey in a statement.

Tributes laid outside Blackpool's South Shore Academy for Jane Tweddle-Taylor. Source: Facebook

Ms Bailey said she was a "wonderful friend and colleague," she said messages of condolences from people in the school community have all said the same things, that she was "bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous."

Jane leaves behind three daughters.

Elaine McIver, 43

Elaine has been identified as the off-duty police officer from Cheshire who was killed in the attack.

Elaine McIver, 43. Source: Facebook

Her family said in a statement that the 43-year-old was a loved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and colleague.

"She was everyone's friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality.

"She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music... Although we all miss her beyond belief, we absolutely know she will live in our hearts forever."

Police officers from Cheshire Police has been paying tribute to Elaine, and Chief Constable Simon Bryne said she exuded optimism and had worked on the force for over 20 years.

"We have been overwhelmed here by messages of condolences."

Michelle Kiss, 45

Michelle is from Clitheroe, Lancashire, and her daughter, Millie Kiss touched hearts around the world when she was pictured in the arms of a police officer wrapped in a coat after the bombing on Tuesday.

Michelle Kiss, 45. Source: Facebook

It has since emerged that her mother died in the blast.

Just hours earlier on Tuesday she shared a picture of Millie and a friend on Facebook writing, "Excited girlies ready to watch Ariana."

Michelle's niece, Laura Murray took to Facebook to confirm the sad news and thank everyone for support.

"We are all heartbroken."

Marcin 42, and Anjelika Klis, 40

The married couple who went to Ariana Grande's Manchester concert on Tuesday have been confirmed dead.

Husband and wife, Marcin and Anjelika Klis. Source: Facebook

Some media are reporting the couple were waiting for their daughter, Alix to leave the concert when the blast hit.

Martyn Hett, 29

Martyn is one of the latest victims to be named after friends and family launched social media appeals after not hearing from him following the bombing.

Martyn Hett, 29. Source: Facebook

Family friend, British comedian Jason Manford was one of the many appealing for help to find him in the hours and days after the bombing.

According the The Sun, the 29-year-old was due to go on the "trip of a lifetime" to America today, but sadly overnight the famous comedian confirmed his death.

Martyn, who worked in Public Relations, and had a Deirdre Barlow tattoo on his leg, spent the days leading up to the Ariana Grande concert farewelling friends before his trip.

Martyn Hett and friends at his leaving party, just days before the terror attack. Source: Facebook

"When you go on an extended holiday and make everybody act like you're emigrating for life..." He wrote on a Facebook post with photos from his farewell.

Martyn's boyfriend Russell Hayward confirmed his death on Twitter.

"We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive.

He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.

"I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will. xx"

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14

Sorrell is from Leeds and was at the Ariana Grande concert on Tuesday with her mother and grandmother, who are both recovering in hospital.

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14. Source: Facebook

The 14-year-old's aunt, Stacie Healey created a fundraising campaign to offer support for the family, saying Sorrell grandmother is in a critical condition in hospital.

"She has had a 15 hour surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and has compound wounds to her arms and legs, she is still not awake from this, we are a long way from home and my dad will not leave her side, he is self employed and will not work for months because my mum will be here for several weeks.

"Above all this he and my mum lost their granddaughter Sorrell in the attack," she wrote.

Sorrell's grandfather wrote in a statement that although she was only young she was the family's "rock".

"She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn't do.

"She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so that she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and, so that she could build her mum a house."

Nell Jones, 14

Nell was a school student at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School in Cheshire.

Nell Jones, 14. Source: Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School

The head teacher at her school, Denis Oliver said in a statement that the her "devastated" family had "been searching for her since the incident in the hope they would find her being cared for in hospital."

"It is with great sadness that we reflect on the loss of Nell Jones from our school community."

She's been described as "a popular girl, always smiling," her form tutor David Wheeler said.

"Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister, not a classmate."

Olivia Campbell, 15

The 15-year-old's family have released video of the teen singing her favourite song at her grandmother's wedding, which will be played at her funeral.

Olivia Campbell, 15, whose disappearance after the terror attack sparked an emotional UK television plea for information, has been confirmed dead. Source: Facebook

Her disappearance after the concert left family members and friends worried, sparking a worldwide social media search until her mother, Charlotte Campbell, took to Facebook to confirm her death today.

The teenager, described as pop mad, attended the concert with her best friend, and the last time her family heard from her was just before Ariana Grande took to the stage.

Her mother broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain overnight as she appealed for information regarding the whereabout of her daughter.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," Ms Campbell wrote on Facebook.

Her post has gathered thousands of comments from people sending their love and support to the family.

Alison Howe, 44

The 44-year-old mother was killed as she arrived outside Manchester Arena to pick her daughter up from the concert.

Her stepson, Jordan Howe told The Guardian he spent all of today searching for her in several Manchester hospitals.

Alison's daughter Sasha also shared photos to Facebook of her mum in the hopes of finding her.

Jordan later confirmed Alison's death in a moving Facebook post.

"They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all, she was amazing to us all.

"Love you loads Alison Howe."

Lisa Lees (left), and Alison Howe (right), were picking their teenage daughters up from Ariana Grande's concert when they were killed in the terror attack. Source: Facebook

Lisa Lees, 43

The 43-year-old mum was arriving at the concert with friend Alison Howe (above) to pick up her teenage daughter from the concert, when she was killed in the blast.

Lisa's family and friends were also looking for her all of today and overnight after she wasn't heard from after the blast.

Her daughter, Lauren Ashleigh Lees, shared a photo to Facebook of Lisa in the hopes people would help find her.

"We are really worried, still haven't heard a thing. Thank you all for your amazing support."

Lisa's brother, Lee Hunter took to Facebook later today to confirm her death.

"For those who don't know Lisa is gone but never ever forgotten. I love you Lisa I'll miss you so much."

Kelly Brewster, 32

Kelly Brewster died yesterday in an act of heroism.

Kelly Brewster. Source: Kelly Brewster - Facebook

Attending the concert with her sister Claire, 34 and niece Hollie Booth, 11, she was separated from the pair when the blast rang out.

Family members have told media she ran to shield her niece from the blast, but sadly died.

Kelly's uncle Paul Dryhurst said she "shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage," The Sun reports.

Hollie broke both her legs and Claire broke her jaw in the attack, grandmother Tracy Booth wrote on Facebook.

Her partner Ian John Winslow took to Facebook to inform friends and family Kelly wasn't an unidentified hospital patient, but had lost her life.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.

"Love you loads."

A friend wrote a tribute on Facebook saying "heaven gained another angel, Kelly you were a hero right down to your last moments.

"I will always remember our dinners out in champs and you giving me confidence to travel.

"I'll remember you spilling drinks down your top at the house warming party and ending up in just a vest. I'll remember you making paper games with Phoebe and 'eating is cheating'.

"We never did manage a night out on the town together but one day we will meet again and you'll have many a story to tell me over a few drinks."

John Atkinson, 26

John is being remembered as a "beautiful soul" by family and friends, who today gathered in Radcliffe, UK to pay respects.

John Atkinson, 26, is one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack. Source: Facebook: Freak Dance Radcliffe

A friend of John's took to Facebook to remember him as "an amazing individual" and someone who was always the best at giving advice.

Another friend shared a photo to Facebook today of balloons being released for John.

"Today has been one of the hardest days. Sleep tight pal.

"You were an amazingly gentle, funny friends and I am honoured to have known you."

It's understood John was leaving the Ariana Grande concert when he died from the impact of the explosion yesterday.

A fundraising page was set up today to help his family "at this tragic time".

"John was one in a million and loved by so many," the page reads.

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

At just eight-years-old Saffie is the youngest confirmed victim of yesterday's terror attack, and one of the youngest Brits to ever be killed in a terror attack.

Saffie Roussos, 8, died in the Manchester concert terror attack. Source: Associated Press

From Leyland Lancs, Saffie was reportedly killed after becoming separated from her mum and sister during the attack.

Saffie's school, Tarleton Community Primary in north-west England, confirmed the death of their star pupil.

Head teacher Chris Upton described her as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word".

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," he said.

It's understood Saffie's mother and sister are being treated in hospital for their wounds and may not know about her death.

Georgina Callander, 18

As well as studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, Georgina was an huge Ariana Grande fan.

Source: BBC

The day before of her Manchester concert the 18-year-old tweeted to Grande saying: "SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW."

She was even able to meet the singer back in 2015.

Runshaw College issued a statement saying, "It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday's Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College... Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss."

The college also said it was offering counselling and dedicated student support to help people close to Georgina.

About 1,000 people attended a vigil for Saffie and Georgina today in their home town of Tarleton, Lancashire.

Her mother Leslie wept and was seen clutching a blanket as she laid a single yellow flower on the tarmac in front of friends and family who gathered to pay their respects, The Sun reports.