Theatre company cures Mexico traffic blues with ballet

Associated Press
A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake early today killed at least 10 people and injured 40 on Indonesia's Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.
The quake damaged dozens of single-story houses and taller buildings and was felt in a wider area, including in Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.
The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 7 kilometers.
East Lombok district was the hardest hit with eight deaths, including a Malaysian national, said a spokesman for Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
The number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island, he said.
The quake also triggered a large landslide from Mount Rinjani. Authorities were still monitoring its impact.
In East Lombok and the provincial capital of Mataram, it lasted about 10 seconds, sending residents to flee their homes onto streets and fields, Nugroho said.
He said most of the fatalities and injuries were caused by falling slabs of concrete.
Photos released by the agency showed damaged houses and the entrance to the popular Mount Rinjani National Park, which was immediately closed for fear of landslides.
Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains.
Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
A black man yelled at former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a bookstore and accused Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a prep school decades ago.
Spicer was "taken aback" by the man's "outrageous claim" and had no recollection of him or of being in school with him, his publicist said today.
Spicer was at a book signing in Middletown yesterday to promote his new book reflecting on his time at the press podium for President Donald Trump.
Alex Lombard, who was standing behind a small group of people waiting in line to meet Spicer and get him to sign the book, called out Spicer's name and said they went to Portsmouth Abbey School together.
Spicer waved to him and said, "Hey. Yeah. How are you?"
Lombard, a Newport native who now lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, then accused Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they were at school.
"You don't remember that you tried to fight me?" Lombard asked. "But you called me a (N-word) first."
A security guard approached Lombard and led him away as he kept talking: "I was 14 then. I was a scared kid then, Sean. I'm not scared to fight you now."
The Providence Journal reported that Lombard said he was a member of Portsmouth Abbey's class of 1990. It said Spicer was a member of the class of 1989.
Spicer "can't recall any incident like this happening" and was "not sure if this was just a stunt this man was pulling," Regnery Publishing publicist Lauren McCue said.