'That's a big one' - python hunters snag slithering giant 5.13m snake

One of the python hunters hired in South Florida to capture invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades, caught the biggest snake during the latest python eradication project.

The 5.13 metre long python was caught earlier this week by Dusty "The Wildman" Crum.

He is one of 25 hunters selected to kill pythons until June 1 for the South Florida Water Management District, the state agency overseeing Everglades restoration.

Traps, snake-sniffing dogs, radio-tracking implants, occasional cold snaps and two public round-ups so far have failed to significantly reduce the population of the giant constrictors.

Florida's wildlife commission announced at the beginning of May new prizes and plans to hire additional contractors to boost python removals from state-managed lands.

The agency will pay hunters $11 an hour to hunt invasive pythons in the Everglades.

The district also pays $73 per snake, plus $36 for 0.30 metre bonuses for snakes longer than 1.22 metre.