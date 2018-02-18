 

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

Associated Press

Thousands of angry students, parents and residents demanded stricter gun control laws as new details were revealed about the suspect accused of shooting and killed 17 people in a Florida high school.

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.
Source: Associated Press

The rally, held in downtown Fort Lauderdale, was attended by scores of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the carnage happened.

Teens spoke passionately during today's rally in front of the federal courthouse, pleading with lawmakers to change the nation's gun laws.

One student, Emma Gonzalez, angrily criticised politicians who take campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association. She challenged them to stop taking money, leading the crowd in a call-and-response chant.

"They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun," she said, and the crowd chanted, "We call BS."

She also said adults who knew that the shooter was mentally ill should have done more to prevent him from having a weapon.

From a mosaic of public records, interviews with friends and family and online interactions, it appears that Cruz was unstable and violent to himself and those around him — and that when notified about his threatening behaviour, law enforcement did little to stop it.

He reportedly left a suburban Palm Beach County mobile home in November because his benefactor gave him an ultimatum: you or the gun.

Mental health center staff "came out and assessed the (victim and) found him to be stable enough not to be hospitalized," the DCF report said.

Cruz had been diagnosed with autism, a neurological disorder that often leads to social awkwardness and isolation, and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

Three teens told Buzzfeed today that Cruz became jealous and angry when his ex-girlfriend broke up with him and began seeing someone else.

Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, is being held at the Broward County Jail without bond.

The FBI has apologised for failing to investigate tip-offs about Nikloas Cruz which could have stopped 17 murders.

Heroic teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School told media about what they witnessed in their classrooms during the shooting.

