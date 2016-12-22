'Thank you for helping the children'– Bana, the girl who tweeted from Aleppo, meets Turkish President

A Syrian girl, whose Tweets from eastern Aleppo captured the world's attention, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his palace in Ankara today.

The footage was released by The Turkish President's Office.

Seven-year-old Bana Alabed and her mother were evacuated to safety this week, part of an evacuation deal that saw the remaining residents of Aleppo head to other parts of the country.