'Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my amazing daughter' - Carrie Fisher's mother

Tributes from friends, family, co-stars and fans are being made for Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher who has died aged 60.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement earlier today saying her mother had died in Los Angeles.

Fisher, who became a movie icon for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, was admitted to hospital after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA last week.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, wrote a post on Facebook thanking everyone for their love and support.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she wrote.

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Fisher, made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit Shampoo, and also appeared in Austin Powers, The Blues Brothers, Charlie's Angels, Hannah and Her Sisters, Scream 3 and When Harry Met Sally.

"May the force be with you," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for being the best princess this universe has seen," wrote another.

The news of Fisher's death comes just days after her family said she was in a stable condition.

President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, released a statement saying they were "deeply saddened to learn of the passing" of Fisher.

"Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere," said Ms Kennedy.

Actor Harrison Ford, left, is pictured with his Star Wars co-stars, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays in 1978 Source: Associated Press

Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford released a statement about Fisher saying she was "one-of-a-kind".

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind.brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely...My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her," said Ford.

Star Wars legend George Lucas said Fisher has a personality "everyone loved".

"Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think," Lucas said in a statement.