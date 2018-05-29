 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

share

Source:

Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron overnight lauded as a hero a migrant who scaled an apartment building to save a young child dangling from a balcony, and rewarded him with French nationality and a job as a firefighter.

Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.
Source: Breakfast

"Bravo," Macron said to 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama during a one-on-one meeting in a gilded room of the presidential Elysee Palace that ended with Gassama receiving a gold medal from the French state for "courage and devotion."

Gassama's feat went viral on social media, where he was dubbed "Spiderman" for climbing up five floors, from balcony to balcony, and whisking a four-year-old boy to safety Sunday as a crowd screamed at the foot of the building in Paris' northern 18th district.

The young man said he has papers to legally stay in Italy, where he arrived in Europe after crossing the Mediterranean, ending a long, rough stay in Libya. But he came to France last September to join his older brother, who has lived in France for decades.

Mamoudou Gassama also met the French president and was given a medal, following his remarkable actions at the weekend.
Source: Breakfast

Gassama, dressed in tattered blue jeans and white shirt, recounted his experience which took place at around 8pm local time when he and friends saw a young child hanging from a fifth-floor balcony.

When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.
Source: Habib Bibou

"I ran. I crossed the street to save him," he told Macron. He said he didn't think twice. "When I started to climb, it gave me courage to keep climbing."

God "helped me," too, he said. "Thank God I saved him."

Gassama said he began to tremble with fear only when he took the child into the apartment.

"Because this is an exceptional act ... we are obviously, today, going to regularize all your papers," Macron told him, also offering to begin naturalisation procedures so he can become French.

Macron is behind a bill toughening French immigration law, and he stressed there is no contradiction between rewarding Gassama for his act of bravery and holding firm on immigration, which the president wants to stop at its source.

"An exceptional act does not make policy," he later told reporters, vowing to maintain a policy that is "exigent, respectful of our principles" on asylum and "rigorous" regarding the migratory flux.

The special treatment for Gassama comes as authorities prepare to evacuate some 2,400 migrants in makeshift encampments in the French capital, the subject of a heated debate between the Paris mayor, who wants to ensure the uprooted will be sheltered, and Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who was present at the Elysee.

Gassama told Macron that he arrived in Italy in 2014 after more than a year in Libya, where he was arrested and beaten, "but I wasn't discouraged."

The father of the child was detained overnight for alleged parental neglect, and is to appear in court in September. He left the child alone while he shopped, then lingered to play Pokemon Go, Prosecutor Francois Molins told BFM-TV. The whereabouts of the child's mother were unclear.

The French president said Gassama's actions made him deserving of special treatment.

"You saved a child. Without you, no one knows what would have become of him," the president said. "You need courage and the capability to do that."

Working as a firefighter corresponds with his skills, Macron said, and opened the door for him to join.

"You have become an example because millions have seen you" on social media, the president said.

Another Malien, Lassana Bathily, was given French citizenship in January 2015, shortly after saving lives during a terror attack on a Jewish grocery where he worked, hiding people in the freezer and then alerting police.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

2
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:36
3
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:29
5
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

00:13
Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.

'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

Mamoudou Gassama climbed five floors, from balcony to balcony, without fear before whisking a four-year-old boy to safety.

00:21
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.

01:42

Farmers who fought to save pregnant cows shocked at mass Mycoplasma bovis cull - 'I can't believe they would kill that many'

For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.

01:49
The proposals are part of a discussion paper on how to improve our national school leaving qualification.

Proposed changes to NCEA level one slammed by headmaster of top Auckland school - 'Working to the lowest common denominator'

Students would require half the number of credits with no exams.


The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

'Quietly talking to a number of players' - National Party working on new coalition partners after ACT's disappointing result in new poll

Simon Bridges told 1NEWS he's working on a new party to replace ACT, who will continue to have just one seat in Parliament according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 