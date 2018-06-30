 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thailand cave rescue of young football team picks up pace as break in rain eases flooding

share

Source:

Associated Press

The effort to locate the 12 boys and their football coach in northern Thailand, now missing for a week, has picked up pace, as a break in the rain eased flooding. 

The boys and their coach entered the cave in Mae Sai after a match last Saturday.
Source: Associated Press

Additional experts from around the world, including two Chinese teams, have also joined the rescue mission. 

For the families of the missing boys, the wait continues. They have gathered at the cave entrance to support each other, whatever the outcome of this massive rescue attempt turns out to be. 

James Wang, a member of the Chinese rescue team Green Boat Emergency Organization, believed they can help with the operation. 

"We have the skill to the rescue cave and the skill of SRT, single rope technology. So I think, in this environment we can do something for the children," said Wang. 

Another Chinese team has brought underwater drones and 3D imaging, though so far the floodwater has been too murky for it to be effective. 

The 12 boys and their coach have been lost for six days now.
Source: Associated Press

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave after a soccer game on June 23, but monsoon rains have thwarted the search for them. 

The Thai government has dispatched more than 10,000 soldiers to carry out the rescue operation. 

Rescue teams and experts from several countries, including the United States, Britain, Laos and Myanmar, have joined the search operation. 

The rescue effort has three strands: divers are trying to swim through the flooded caves to search for the missing team; soldiers are looking for fissures which may provide more ways in to the complex, and engineers are pumping out millions of gallons of water. 


Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Government release eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


2
Rain (file picture).

Heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of New Zealand

00:17
3
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

4
A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

00:47
5
The boys and their coach entered the cave in Mae Sai after a match last Saturday.

Thailand cave rescue of young football team picks up pace as break in rain eases flooding

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

01:41
The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.

A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

The airbags have the potential to deploy with explosive force, and have killed 23 people overseas.

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 