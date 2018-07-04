Thailand cave rescue: Trapped boys may be forced to dive out of cave as heavy rains forecast this weekend

Thai officials have indicated that heavy rains forecast for this weekend could force them to decide the Thai soccer teammates stranded more than a week in a partly flooded cave should swim and dive out using the same complicated route through which their rescuers entered.

The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared after they went exploring in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Chiang Rai province after a soccer game June 23.

The teammates, who were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, were found by rescue divers late Monday night during a desperate search that drew assistance from experts around the globe.

Authorities said the boys, who had also been shown in a video shot by the British diver who discovered them, were being looked after by seven members of the Thai navy SEALs, including medics, who were staying with them inside the cave.

They were mostly in stable condition and have received high-protein drinks. In all of the videos released of them, the boys have appeared in good spirits.

SEAL commander Rear Adm. Arpakorn Yookongkaew said there was no rush to bring the group out of the cave, since they're safe where they are. The current flooding situation means the boys would have to dive, which rescue experts have said could be extremely dangerous.