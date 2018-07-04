 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thailand cave rescue: Trapped boys may be forced to dive out of cave as heavy rains forecast this weekend

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thai officials have indicated that heavy rains forecast for this weekend could force them to decide the Thai soccer teammates stranded more than a week in a partly flooded cave should swim and dive out using the same complicated route through which their rescuers entered.

The 12 boys and their football coach have been underground since June 23.
Source: Facebook

The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared after they went exploring in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Chiang Rai province after a soccer game June 23.

The teammates, who were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, were found by rescue divers late Monday night during a desperate search that drew assistance from experts around the globe.

Authorities said the boys, who had also been shown in a video shot by the British diver who discovered them, were being looked after by seven members of the Thai navy SEALs, including medics, who were staying with them inside the cave.

They were mostly in stable condition and have received high-protein drinks. In all of the videos released of them, the boys have appeared in good spirits.

The group may need to learn to dive or wait months for flooding to recede before they can return to safety.
Source: Breakfast

SEAL commander Rear Adm. Arpakorn Yookongkaew said there was no rush to bring the group out of the cave, since they're safe where they are. The current flooding situation means the boys would have to dive, which rescue experts have said could be extremely dangerous.

While efforts to pump out floodwaters are continuing, some Thai officials have indicated that heavy rains forecast for this weekend could force them to decide the boys should swim and dive out using the same complicated route through which their rescuers entered.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious three-vehicle crash north of Wellington forces closure of State Highway One

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

01:09
3
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges


4
Chris Bush was shot dead at the Red Fox tavern just before midnight on the October 24 in 1987.

Identity of man accused of murdering publican at Waikato's Red Fox Tavern revealed


5
William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious three-vehicle crash north of Wellington forces closure of State Highway One

Three people have critical injuries after the accident at Otaki.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.