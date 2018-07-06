Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

A former Thai Navy SEAL aiding in the rescue efforts of the boys football team trapped in a cave in Thailand has died in the cave network due to a lack of oxygen.

According to the Guardian, the death was confirmed at a press conference and people have been paying tribute to the diver on Facebook.

The diver has been named as Samarn Kunan, 38, a former Thai Navy SEAL. He was placing oxygen tanks around the cave and died on the way back from this task at 1am (local time).

Local news outlet Khaosod reports that Mr Kunan started diving at about 8.30pm.

International rescuers team prepare to enter the cave where a young soccer team and their coach trapped by flood waters. Source: Associated Press

On the way back out of the cave he fell unconscious. Attempts to resuscitate him in the third chamber failed.

Mr Kunan's body was then brought out of the cave and taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew said that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.

He said while underwater, the rescuer passed out and efforts to resuscitate him failed.

"Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," Mr Arpakorn said.