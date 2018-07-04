Thailand cave rescue: Boys may be extracted in stages depending on their health

 

The Thai official overseeing the rescue operation of a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave says the boys and their coach may not all be extracted at the same time depending on their health.

Twelve boys and their football coach have been trapped for days.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Wednesday that "all 13 may not come out at the same time. If the condition is right and if that person is ready 100 percent, he can come out."

He said authorities will evaluate their readiness each day and if there is any risk will not proceed.

He said the team is currently recuperating.

The BBC looks at what drives the pair of cave divers labelled the "A team".
Source: BBC

In latest videos released by the Thai navy, the boys and coach say they're fine.

The group entered the cave in northern Thailand on June 23 before flooding cut off the main entrance. Rescuers are studying how to extract them safely, including diving them out.

