Thai protesters' rally pushes demands for democratic reforms

Thousands of demonstrators defied police warnings and occupied a historic field in Thailand's capital overnight to support the demands of a student-led protest movement for new elections and reform of the monarchy.

Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Bangkok for a rally to support the student-led protest movement's demands for new elections and reform of the monarchy. Source: Associated Press

A fiery late-night speech with harsh criticisms of the royal institution set the crowd abuzz, even though the country has a harsh law that mandates a three- to 15-year prison term for defaming the monarchy.

The speaker, Arnon Nampha, is a lawyer who broke the taboo on criticism of the monarchy ahead of the pack at a small rally in early August with some mild questions about the institution.

He recalled Saturday night (local time) how the crowd went silent on that occasion, and compared its reaction to the much more enthusiastic reception he was now receiving for significantly more strident remarks.

The protesters, whose rally was continuing past midnight, have more activities planned for tomorrow. They have been purposely vague about a planned march, but Arnon revealed in his speech that the protesters would lay down a plaque dedicated to the power of the people.

The action appear to be an implicit reference to the mysterious disappearance in 2017 of another decades-old bronze plaque that commemorated the 1932 revolution that turned Thailand — then known as Siam — from an absolute monarchy into a constitutional monarchy.

The crowd at Sanam Luang, a large field that has seen many historic events, were a disparate batch. An LGBTQ contingent waved their iconic rainbow banners, while red flags sprouted across the area, representing Thailand's Red Shirt political movement, which battled the country's military in Bangkok's streets 10 years ago.

Organizers had predicted that as many as 50,000 people would take part in the weekend's protest. Estimates of attendance at mass political events in Thailand are notoriously unreliable, but the crowd appeared as big as any protest held at that venue in the past three decades. Associated Press reporters estimated that around 20,000 people were present by early evening, while people were still arriving.

As the night progressed, there were skits, music and speakers on the stage. They touched on issues including the alleged incompetence of the government, corruption in the military and women's rights.

The Grand Palace complex, a famous tourist destination whose golden highlights are dramatically lit at night, shined behind the side of the field opposite from the stage.

"The people who came here today came here peacefully and are really calling for democracy," said Panupong Jadnok, one of the protest leaders.

At least 8,000 police officers reportedly were deployed for the event, which attracted the usual scores of food and souvenir vendors.

The core demands declared by the protesters in July were the dissolution of parliament with fresh elections, a new constitution and an end to intimidation of political activists. They have held a series of rallies since then.