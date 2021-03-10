Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

Politicians are often accused of sanitising the news. Today, Thailand’s prime minister sanitised members of the press.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays alcohol mist on a front row of reporters sitting inside the press conference room at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: Associated Press

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behaviour. In the past, he's spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.