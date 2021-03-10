TODAY |

Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

Source:  Associated Press

Politicians are often accused of sanitising the news. Today, Thailand’s prime minister sanitised members of the press.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays alcohol mist on a front row of reporters sitting inside the press conference room at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: Associated Press

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behaviour. In the past, he's spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
'I'm done with this' - Piers Morgan quits as Good Morning Britain host, storms off set in Meghan Markle debate
2
'If the Aussies can do it, surely we can do it better' — Judith Collins calls for reciprocal travel bubble
3
Snake found in drain at Auckland construction site sparks biosecurity scare
4
Queen breaks silence in aftermath of bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan interview
5
Man continues search for wife, still missing 10 years after Japan tsunami
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:08

Queen breaks silence in aftermath of bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan interview

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews moved to trauma centre after nasty fall

Victorian magistrate counselled after suggesting rape victim had 'buyer's remorse'
01:05

Prince Charles sidesteps reporter over Prince Harry and Meghan interview