 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Thai Navy SEALS have paid tribute to the former navy Seal diver who died while volunteering in rescue efforts at the Tham Luang caves.

The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.
Source: 1 NEWS

Saman Kunan was working in a volunteer capacity and died when he ran out of oxygen underwater, during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters in the caves.

The full tribute to Mr Kunan from his former comrades reads:

"See you in Chiang Rai" was the message circulated in a group chat of former Seal officers as they learned about a search and rescue mission for the Moo Pa Academy players and their coach.

"The mission requires a lot of divers to support those divers at the frontline including preparation for moving the 12 footballers and coach. Saman Kunan was responsible for placing tanks from the third chamber to the T-junction.

"When he finished placing the tank on his way back, his buddy found him unconscious and gave him first aid but couldn’t save him.

"Saman Kunan ... left the unit to work at the Suvarnabhumi airport in 2006. He was a skilled and talented Seal and a triathlon athlete. He loved adventurous sport. Even after he departed the Seal unit, he still kept in touch and maintained a tie with the rest of his former colleagues.

"He always participated in the Seal activities until the last step of his life. Saman left us while working as a diver and in a time where all divers joining forces to complete the mission.

"His effort and determination will always remain the hearts of all divers.

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

The massive rescue operation entered the 14th day on Friday after the 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach were trapped in the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave by flooding on June 23.
 

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

2
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

06:18
3
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

4
Crusaders Wyatt Crockett celebrates the win. Super Rugby, Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 17 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Crusaders extend lead on halftime hooter thanks to superb team try

5

Northland man fined for unlicensed home renovations

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Phil Goff bans far-right Canadian pair from speaking at any Auckland Council buildings

The mayor says Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions.


00:10
The southern right whale has been frolicking in the harbour since Monday.

Curious whale in Wellington Harbour delays berthing of Interislander ferry and postpones capital's Matariki fireworks

It's the first sighting of a southern right whale in the capital for eight years.