Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

The Thai Navy SEALS have paid tribute to the former navy Seal diver who died while volunteering in rescue efforts at the Tham Luang caves.

Saman Kunan was working in a volunteer capacity and died when he ran out of oxygen underwater, during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters in the caves.

The full tribute to Mr Kunan from his former comrades reads:

"See you in Chiang Rai" was the message circulated in a group chat of former Seal officers as they learned about a search and rescue mission for the Moo Pa Academy players and their coach.

"The mission requires a lot of divers to support those divers at the frontline including preparation for moving the 12 footballers and coach. Saman Kunan was responsible for placing tanks from the third chamber to the T-junction.

"When he finished placing the tank on his way back, his buddy found him unconscious and gave him first aid but couldn’t save him.

"Saman Kunan ... left the unit to work at the Suvarnabhumi airport in 2006. He was a skilled and talented Seal and a triathlon athlete. He loved adventurous sport. Even after he departed the Seal unit, he still kept in touch and maintained a tie with the rest of his former colleagues.

"He always participated in the Seal activities until the last step of his life. Saman left us while working as a diver and in a time where all divers joining forces to complete the mission.

"His effort and determination will always remain the hearts of all divers.

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."