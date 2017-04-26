Thai man kills his baby daughter on Facebook Live, then takes his own life

A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police say.



People could access the videos of the child's murder on her father's Facebook page for roughly 24 hours, until they were taken down yesterday.



"This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim," a Singapore-based Facebook spokesman said in an email to Reuters.



Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting of the fatal shooting of a man in Cleveland, Ohio was visible for two hours before being taken down.



The harrowing footage from Thailand showed Wuttisan Wongtalay killing his daughter Natalie, dressed in a bright pink dress, in the seaside town of Phuket.



Wuttisan's suicide was not broadcast but his lifeless body was found beside his daughter, said Jullaus Suvannin, the police officer in charge of the case.



"He was having paranoia about his wife leaving him and not loving him," Jullaus told Reuters.



Wuttisan's wife, Jiranuch Triratana, told Reuters she had lived with him for over a year. At first the relationship had gone well, she said, but then he grew violent.



Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy said it contacted Facebook on Tuesday afternoon about removing the videos, after receiving a police request.

The killing was the first in Thailand known to be broadcast on the social networking site, said deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen.



The first video had drawn 112,000 views yesterday, while the second video showed 258,000 views.

Lifeline's free 24/7 helpline: 0800 LIFELINE (0800 54 33 54)

Kidsline - 0800 54 37 54