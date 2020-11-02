Thai King and Queen take to streets to meet citizens amid demands to reform monarchy

Under increasing pressure from protestors demanding reforms to the monarchy, Thailand’s king and queen met with thousands of adoring supporters in Bangkok, mixing with citizens in the street after attending a religious ceremony inside the Grand Palace.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Crowds of royal devotees waited for hours outside the white walls of the storybook palace compound to greet them, carrying portraits of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida and waving national flags.

The monarch waved to the crowd and smiled, surrounded by aides who crouched beside him as he walked. He paused briefly to make a rare comment when asked what he would say to the protesters who have been demanding reforms.

“We love them all the same,” the Thai king told the UK’s Channel 4. Asked if there was room to compromise with protesters, the king said, “Thailand is the land of compromise,” and quickly turned to walk away.

The unprecedented challenge to decades of tradition has led royalists — mainly older Thais — to stage their own counter-rallies and to denounce the protesters for raising the issue, increasing the risk of violent confrontations or intervention by the army, which declares defense of the monarchy to be one of its main duties.

Virtually all of the supporters in the crowd Sunday wore yellow shirts, signifying loyalty to the crown.

“I came here today led by my heart,” said 44-year-old businesswoman and astrological consultant Pakawarin Damrongrotthawee. “Born as Thais, we must be grateful to the monarchy. If anyone wants to protest the government, they can do it. But they must not touch the monarchy.”

As the smiling royal couple emerged, members of the crowd shouted “Long live the King!” and kissed the monarch’s feet as the couple passed, several wiping them with a towel. Some onlookers reached out to touch his hand, and gave the couple yellow roses as they went by. Other members of the royal family followed in their wake.

It was the latest of several such events in Thai cities and came after another week in which student-led demonstrations sought change to the powerful royal institution. Supporters of the monarchy among the public at large have failed on their own to work up the same excitement and crowds as the pro-democracy demonstrators.

The demands to reform the monarchy have shattered a taboo in a way that would have seemed unthinkable just a few months ago. The royal institution has traditionally been presented as the nation’s cornerstone and above criticism.

But the institution's foundations were shaken by the death in 2016 of Vajiralongkorn’s father, King Bhumibol, after seven decades on the throne, leaving it vulnerable to criticism, despite a strict law against defaming the monarchy that can bring prison terms of up to 15 years.