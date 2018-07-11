 

Thai cave rescue: Watch celebrations erupt as news hits that final boys trapped underground have emerged safely

Associated Press

Cheers erupted at a local government office where dozens of volunteers and journalists were awaiting news of whether the intricate and high-risk rescue mission for the final boys stranded in a Thai cave network had succeeded.

The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.
Source: 1 NEWS

Helicopters transporting the boys roared overhead. People on the street cheered and clapped when ambulances ferrying them on the last leg of their journey from the cave arrived at a hospital in Chiang Rai city.

Amporn Sriwichai, an aunt of the rescued coach, Ekkapol Chantawong, said she was happy and excited. "If I see him, I just want to hug him and tell him that I missed him very much," she said.

1 NEWS' Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.
Source: Breakfast

Payap Maiming, who helped provide food and necessities to rescue workers and journalists, said a "miracle" had happened.

"I'm happy for Thais all over the country," he said. "And actually just everyone in the world because every news channel has presented this story and this is what we have been waiting for."

Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.
Source: Breakfast

"It's really a miracle," Payap said. "It's hope and faith that has brought us this success."

Thai media celebrate after evacuation in Chiang Rai as divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai media celebrate after evacuation in Chiang Rai as divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

The plight of the boys and their coach has captivated not only Thailand, but much of the world — from the heart-sinking news that they were missing, to the first flickering video of the huddle of anxious yet smiling boys when they were found 10 days later by a pair of British divers.

A daring rescue mission in the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in northern Thailand overnight saved the remainder of the 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep within the labyrinth, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced diver and riveted people around the world.





