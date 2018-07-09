Thai cave rescue latest: Eight boys now 'safe and conscious' in hospital after four more rescued overnight

The official heading the Thai cave rescue operation says the four boys brought out of the flooded cave by divers overnight are "safe and conscious" and now in a hospital.

Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Source: Getty

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn also told a news conference that Monday's operation, which was the second day of a high-stakes rescue effort, took less time than Sunday's because of the experience accumulated and more people involved.

Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.

Narongsak said he's not sure if the remaining five people will be extracted in one or more operations.

He said Thailand's prime minister, who visited the cave site Monday, has gone to visit all eight boys in the hospital



An aide to the Thai Navy SEAL commander says four boys were brought out of the flooded cave in northern Thailand on Monday and the ongoing rescue operation is over for the day.

The aide, Sitthichai Klangpattana, didn't comment on the boys' health or say how well the operation has gone.

The boys and their 25-year-old coach became trapped on June 23 after heavy rains flooded the kilometers-long cave network made up of caverns connected by tight passages.

Thai officials have been tight-lipped about the rescue operation, and would not comment on how many people were removed Monday.