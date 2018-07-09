 

Thai cave rescue: Australian doctor instrumental in strategy to 'take the weakest out first' - report

An Australian doctor's triaging of 12 boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand may have led to the rescue of four of the weakest children first.

Chiang Rai former governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who is heading the rescue operation, had said Sunday was the "perfect day" to launch the daring rescue before heavy rain was again expected inundate the Tham Luang caves, 60km from Chiang Rai.

In the early hours of Monday morning the quartet were successfully extracted from the cave.
The initial plan was to bring the strongest out first.

But after Adelaide cave diver and anaesthetist Richard Harris, 53, assessed the youngsters and their coach that strategy appears to have been reversed, Thai media has reported.

Adding to the theory is the relatively short time it took to retrieve the four boys from the cave because of the lower water levels, which meant they could wade through some sections of the underground labyrinth instead of diving.

Channel Nine's Alice Monfries has a 7.20am update after the rescue earlier this morning.
Narongsak told a press conference today the rescue operation, launched at 10am, had taken "hours faster than expected".

Further adding to speculation that the weakest were rescued first was the condition of the first boy taken from the cave.

Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is in charge of the Thai rescue operation fronted the media overnight.
Mongkol Boonpiem, 13, emerged from the cave early this morning  and was taken to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Thai media reported one of the four boys was in a critical condition and a family friend told a reporter it was Mongkol, the weakest of the group, whose condition has since stabilised.

Rescuers extracted four of the 12 children from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.
"I think Narongsak and the commanders changed their minds after the Australian doctor inspected the boys' health and mental state," one senior Thai journalist said.

"They decided to take the weakest out first."

The boys aged 11 to 16 are members of the Mu Pa Academy Mae Sai football club and have been trapped inside the Tham Luang cave with their coach, Ekapol Chantawong, 25, since June 23.

Dr Harris was requested by other international divers at the cave site to join the rescue operation.

He has 30 years' diving experience and was involved in the retrieval of the body of stunt diver Agnes Milowka who died at Millicent, South Australia, in 2011.

Eight Australian divers, six from the Australian Federal Police, are part of the 90-strong Thai and international diving team taking part in the operation.

It's also understood the decision to ban the media, totalling about 1000, from the area around the cave entrance on Sunday was to facilitate faster ambulance access to the freeway to get the rescued boys to a football field where they could be taken by helicopter to the Chiang Rai hospital.

The rescue operation is due to resume as early as 2pm NZT today

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Chiang Rai in the afternoon.

