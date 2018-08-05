 

Thai cave boys complete novice monkhood at Buddhist temple

Associated Press
With their heads bowed and wearing orange robes, the members of the boys' soccer team rescued from almost three weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand on Saturday completed their time as novice Buddhist monks.

About 300 people gathered for the ceremony on a rainy morning that saw the boys leave temple life to return to their families. Those present gave alms — flowers, food, money — as a gesture of their religious devotion.

The July 25 ordination of 11 boys of the Wild Boars soccer team along with the 25-year-old coach was especially dedicated to a former Thai navy SEAL, Saman Gunan, who died while diving during a volunteer mission to supply the cave with oxygen tanks essential to a successful rescue. A twelfth  boy did not go through the religious ritual because he isn't Buddhist.

At the temple near Thailand's mountainous border with Myanmar, the boys and their coach sat barefooted in a large pavilion in their orange robes. The adults sitting behind them wore white.

With heads bowed, they prayed, fidgeted and occasionally yawned as monks chanted sacred texts. They then placed new monks' robes on a table in front of a large photo of Saman.

They afterward changed into white shirts and blue pants. Coach Ekapol "Ake" Chanthawong remained in his Buddhist robe, as he has committed to an extended period in the monkhood.

Although they will be giving up their Buddhist robes, it is likely that the boys will retain some of the solitude of temple life, as the government has discouraged for the time being any interviews with them, wielding the threat of legal action under child protection laws.

While there has been some criticism that the government wants to control the narrative of the boys' ordeal to exploit for political purposes — Thailand's military rulers are seeking to booster their popularity ahead of a possible election next year — psychologists agree that the boys may be vulnerable to post-traumatic stress disorder. Both their physical and mental health has been judged fine.

According Dr. Paul Auerbach of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University's medical school, it's possible that they might suffer withdrawal or perhaps post-traumatic stress disorder, which is characterised by symptoms that include insomnia, nightmares, hypervigilance, low mood, difficulty concentrating on schoolwork, flashbacks and avoidance of situations similar to those that caused the original trauma.

"On the bright side, it is predictable that not all will be adversely affected — perhaps only about a third of them — and in those cases only a few might require professional psychological or psychiatric intervention," he said, speaking before the rescue.

The boys and their coach entered the cave on June 23 for a quick, casual trek, but flooding quickly blocked the exit and they had to retreat deeper inside the cave. Heavy rains raised water levels further and thwarted the initial searches before two British divers on July 2 found the group huddled on a dry patch of ground, safe but hungry. They were extricated from the cave in an intricate operation involving an international team of divers over three days beginning July 8.

The epic event is being commemorated with construction of a museum, expected to open within six months, along with a statue of Saman.

Saman, who is considered a national hero, was cremated in a royally sponsored funeral and had his ashes scattered in the Mekong River.

Members of Wild Boars soccer team change clothes after marking the completion of their serving as novice Buddhist monks following their dramatic rescue from a cave last month in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from almost three weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand completed their time as novice Buddhist monks, undertaken to give thanks for their survival and to show their gratitude to all those who helped them. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Members of Wild Boars soccer team after marking the completion of their serving as novice Buddhist monks. Source: Associated Press
Turkey will freeze the assets of two U.S. officials in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against Turkey's justice and interior ministers over the detention of an American pastor, Turkey's president said Saturday in a move that appeared more symbolic than practical.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. Source: BBC

Speaking in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had been "patient" since the U.S. Treasury sanctions were imposed Wednesday, but ordered authorities to "freeze the assets of America's justice and interior ministers in Turkey, if there are any."

It is unclear who that would affect, due to differing Cabinet roles in the United States than in Turkey, or if the U.S. officials even have any holdings in Turkey.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul mocked the sanctions against them this week, saying they have no assets in the U.S, but the deteriorating Turkish-American relations sent the value of Turkey's national currency — the lira— tumbling.

Erdogan called the sanctions "serious disrespect toward Turkey" and accused the U.S. of hypocrisy for demanding the release of evangelical pastor Andrew Craig Brunson while its ally Turkey tries him over alleged links to terror groups.

Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for decades, was jailed in December 2016 and is now under home detention. He is facing a 35-year sentence if convicted of the charges of "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and espionage.

Top U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, have said there's no evidence against Brunson and demanded his release.

Despite the announcement of sanctions, Erdogan called for a return to the two country's partnership.

"We think there is no problem we cannot solve with the American administration," he said, urging Trump's government to drop its "hot-tempered attitude and return to its good senses."

Bilateral conflicts include the arrests of U.S. citizens as well as local consular staff, U.S. senators who are pushing to block the delivery of American F-35 jets following Turkey's pledge to buy the Russian S-400 missile system, and Turkey's demand that Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric, be extradited to stand trial for his alleged ties to a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Gulen denies the accusations.

Yet another looming issue is whether the U.S. will impose a hefty fine on Turkey's state-run Halkbank after a New York court sentenced its deputy general manager for his role in helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. Mehmet Hakan Atilla has about 15 months remaining in prison and media reports this week claimed Atilla and Halkbank may have been part of a deal for Brunson.

Erdogan accused the U.S. of attempting a swap and said the "mentality of swapping" did not fit his country, arguing that Halkbank had no link to the evasion scheme and should not be made to pay.

Erdogan, however, had once suggested a trade between pastor Brunson and cleric Gulen.

"We do not want to be part of a lose-lose game. To move political and judicial disputes to the economic dimension hurts both sides," Erdogan said as Turkey's economy shows serious signs of instability.

North Korea hasn't stopped nuclear and missile programs, report says

Associated Press
North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and is violating UN sanctions including by "a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products," UN experts said in a new report.

A summary of the report by experts monitoring UN sanctions against North Korea, which was sent to the Security Council Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press, said North Korea is also violating sanctions by transferring coal at sea and flouting an arms embargo and financial sanctions.

The panel of experts said North Korea attempted to sell small arms and light weapons and other military equipment via foreign intermediaries, including Syrian arms traffickers in the case of Houthi Shiite rebels in Yemen as well as Libya and Sudan. The report also said North Korea has continued military cooperation with Syria, in breach of UN sanctions.

The panel said it is continuing to investigate sanctioned individuals, companies and other entities in Asia that clandestinely procured centrifuges for North Korea's nuclear program and attempted to sell a wide range of military equipment to governments and armed groups in the Middle East and Africa.

The Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first nuclear test in 2006 and has made them tougher and tougher in response to further nuclear tests and its increasingly sophisticated ballistic missile program.

Many diplomats and analysts credit the sanctions, which have sharply cut North Korea's exports and imports, with helping promote the thaw in relations between North Korea and South Korea as well as the June meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But the report said North Korea "has not stopped its nuclear and missiles programs" and continues to defy the sanctions resolutions.

The experts said ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products, oil and coal involve "increasingly sophisticated evasion techniques."

These include turning off Automatic Identification Systems, which are required to be on at all times under international regulations, physically disguising North Korean tankers, using small unregistered vessels, illegally changing names, carrying out night transfers and using additional vessels to trans-ship cargo, the report said.

The United States said last month that North Korea is illegally smuggling refined petroleum products into the country beyond the quota of 500,000 barrels per year allowed under UN sanctions.

US documents sent to the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea cite 89 instances between Jan. 1 and May 30, in which North Korean tankers likely delivered refined products "illicitly procured" via ship-to-ship transfers.

The documents say that even if each tanker delivered only one-third of its listed capacity, the total volume would be above the 500,000 barrel annual quota. If loaded at around 90 percent, the US said the tankers would have delivered nearly 1.4 million barrels of refined products to North Korea, almost triple the quota.

The experts said if the report is accurate, North Korea is violating sanctions and all countries "would have to immediately halt all such transfers" to North Korea.

As for UN financial sanctions, the report said they are among the most poorly implemented and evaded measures.

The experts said individuals empowered to act for North Korean financial institutions operate in at least five countries, which weren't named, "with seeming impunity."

They said accounts closed in the European Union to comply with sanctions were transferred to accounts at financial institutions in Asia.

North Korea is also using overseas companies and individuals to obscure income-generating activities for the government, the panel said. And the experts' investigation of more than 200 joint ventures and/or cooperatives turned up a number that violated UN sanctions resolutions by maintaining links with companies and entities under sanctions.

The experts said North Korean diplomats also continue to play "a key role in sanctions evasion," including by controlling bank accounts in multiple countries and holding accounts in the name of family members and front companies.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on a balcony on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on a balcony on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. Source: Associated Press
