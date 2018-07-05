Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

Thailand's Prime Minister has revealed the 12 boys trapped in the Chiang Rai cave network were administered anti-anxiety medication to lessen the trauma of their perilous scuba escape.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, speaking Tuesday before the final rescue was completed was asked if the boys had been sedated before the six hour journey.

"Who would chloroform them? If they're chloroformed, how could they come out? It's called anxiolytic, something to make them not excited, not stressed," Prayuth said.

The eight boys brought out by divers on Monday and Tuesday were doing well and were in good spirits, a senior health official said.

Overnight, the final four boys were brought out, along with their coach.

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued were now able to eat normal food, though they couldn't yet take the spicy dishes favoured by many Thais.

Two of the boys possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.

"The kids are footballers, so they have high immune systems," Jedsada told a news conference. "Everyone is in high spirits and is happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist evaluate them."

It could be at least a week before they can be released from the hospital, he said.

For now the boys were being kept in isolation to try to keep them safe from infections by outsiders.

But family members have seen at least some of the boys from behind a glass barrier.

It was clear doctors were taking a cautious approach. Jedsada said they were uncertain what type of infections the boys could face "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave."