Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

Thailand's Prime Minister has revealed the 12 boys trapped in the Chiang Rai cave network were administered anti-anxiety medication to lessen the trauma of their perilous scuba escape.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, speaking Tuesday before the final rescue was completed was asked if the boys had been sedated before the six hour journey.

"Who would chloroform them? If they're chloroformed, how could they come out? It's called anxiolytic, something to make them not excited, not stressed," Prayuth said.

The eight boys brought out by divers on Monday and Tuesday were doing well and were in good spirits, a senior health official said.

1 NEWS' Correspondent Kimberlee Downs from Chiang Rai, Thailand, following the successful completion of the rescue.
Overnight, the final four boys were brought out, along with their coach.

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued were now able to eat normal food, though they couldn't yet take the spicy dishes favoured by many Thais.

Two of the boys possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.

Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.
"The kids are footballers, so they have high immune systems," Jedsada told a news conference. "Everyone is in high spirits and is happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist evaluate them."

It could be at least a week before they can be released from the hospital, he said.

The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.
For now the boys were being kept in isolation to try to keep them safe from infections by outsiders.

But family members have seen at least some of the boys from behind a glass barrier.

It was clear doctors were taking a cautious approach. Jedsada said they were uncertain what type of infections the boys could face "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave."

If medical tests show no dangers after another two days, parents will be able to enter the isolation area dressed in sterilised clothing, staying two metres away from the boys, said another public health official, Tosthep Bunthong.

