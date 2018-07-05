 

Thai boys and coach trapped in cave begin diving lessons

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.
Source: Breakfast

Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

The Minnesota driver had only been driving for a month when this dramatic incident took place.

Teen driver forced to clamber out rear window after car plunges into sinkhole

Live stream: Breakfast

The pair are critically ill after being exposed to an "unknown substance".

Two left in critical condition after unknown substance exposure in UK, in town near where the Skripals were poisoned with nerve agent

The Wiltshire Police force declared a "major incident" after a man and a woman in their 40s were hospitalised after being found unconscious


Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.