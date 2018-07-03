 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thai boys and coach found safe, but rescue teams warn of danger to come

share

Source:

Associated Press

Two British volunteer divers have located 12 Thai boys and their coach who have been stuck in a cave for nine days, but a note of caution has been struck as the rescue attempt gets underway.

The group were found in a dry air space south of the Pattaya Beach area of Tham Luang Nang Non Cave between 800m to 1km below the surface.

They were found by naval special forces, who are now tasked with getting them out.
Source: BBC

Vice Chair of The British Cave Rescue Council, Bill Whitehouse, released a statement describing the logistical difficulties of rescuing the boys and their coach.

Whitehouse says "we believe that there is only a short break in the monsoon and all feasible options for the rescue of the boys are being considered. Although water levels have dropped, the diving conditions remain difficult and any attempt to dive the boys and their coach out will not be taken lightly."

"We received a direct (but short confirmation) from our British cave divers of the joyful news that the lost boys had been located alive. Video footage of the boys and their coach has now been released and shown to families waiting on the surface."

Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.
Source: Thai NavySeal

The last 36 hours have seen equipment and air supplies ferried in to allow divers to progress further. "Diving lines have been laid to the boys' location for other divers to follow with essential food, comforts and medical supplies" says Whitehouse.

A coordinated and planned approach is being led by the Thai military and involving many other nations (including the US, China, Australia and others).


Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

00:24
2
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

06:53
3
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

Council tells family to remove backyard tree house it says breaches Building Code

00:15
4
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:15
5
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

'He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor' - Neymar's ridiculous antics anger football world

00:24
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

The MP said it was "very difficult for all of the families that are affected by this".

03:20
Tagata Pasifika sat down to speak with Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.

Meet the man who interprets the PM’s speeches into sign language

Tagata Pasifika met Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.


00:21
Commuters were given a rare treat this morning as the large mammal fed on a school of fish.

'Come up, come up, where you at?' Motorists get huge surprise as southern right whale feeds on school of fish in Wellington Harbour

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.

03:52
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

06:53
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Find out before you get into trouble' - warning from expert after controversial case of Dunedin council ordering removal of treehouse built by man for his grandsons

The tree hut was built by Trevor Norman for his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 