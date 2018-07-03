Thai boys and coach found safe, but rescue teams warn of danger to come

Two British volunteer divers have located 12 Thai boys and their coach who have been stuck in a cave for nine days, but a note of caution has been struck as the rescue attempt gets underway.

The group were found in a dry air space south of the Pattaya Beach area of Tham Luang Nang Non Cave between 800m to 1km below the surface.

Vice Chair of The British Cave Rescue Council, Bill Whitehouse, released a statement describing the logistical difficulties of rescuing the boys and their coach.

Whitehouse says "we believe that there is only a short break in the monsoon and all feasible options for the rescue of the boys are being considered. Although water levels have dropped, the diving conditions remain difficult and any attempt to dive the boys and their coach out will not be taken lightly."

"We received a direct (but short confirmation) from our British cave divers of the joyful news that the lost boys had been located alive. Video footage of the boys and their coach has now been released and shown to families waiting on the surface."

The last 36 hours have seen equipment and air supplies ferried in to allow divers to progress further. "Diving lines have been laid to the boys' location for other divers to follow with essential food, comforts and medical supplies" says Whitehouse.

A coordinated and planned approach is being led by the Thai military and involving many other nations (including the US, China, Australia and others).