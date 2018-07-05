Thai authorities attempting to run fibre optic cable to boys trapped in cave with help of navy SEALS

Source:Associated Press
Thai authorities are working to with navy SEALs to run a fiber optic internet line into a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 young soccer players and their coach are trapped.
Communication technician Phoowanart Keawdum said yesterday that once the cable is installed, phone calls to the cave will be possible.
Authorities tried to do the same Tuesday, but the equipment was damaged by the water.
In latest videos released by the Thai navy, the boys and coach say they're fine. The group entered the cave in northern Thailand on June 23 before flooding cut off the main entrance. Rescuers are studying how to extract them safely.
