 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thai authorities attempting to run fibre optic cable to boys trapped in cave with help of navy SEALS

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thai authorities are working to with navy SEALs to run a fiber optic internet line into a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 young soccer players and their coach are trapped.

The 12 boys and their football coach have been underground since June 23.
Source: Facebook

Communication technician Phoowanart Keawdum said yesterday that once the cable is installed, phone calls to the cave will be possible.

Authorities tried to do the same Tuesday, but the equipment was damaged by the water.

In latest videos released by the Thai navy, the boys and coach say they're fine. The group entered the cave in northern Thailand on June 23 before flooding cut off the main entrance. Rescuers are studying how to extract them safely.

Diver Ben Reymenants has been helping with the rescue efforts of the boys trapped in a cave for over 10 days.
Source: 1 NEWS
The 12 boys appear to be skinny, but in good spirits during their ordeal.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dame Margaret Bazley was called in to carry out an external review after the allegations hit the headlines.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

01:42
2
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

00:47
3
Police in England made the shocking announcement more people appear to have been poisoned with a deadly chemical.

UK police confirm couple poisoned by same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy and daughter

00:28
4
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

5

Baby dies in tragic accident in US after mum backs out of driveway, hitting her

Dame Margaret Bazley was called in to carry out an external review after the allegations hit the headlines.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.


00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.