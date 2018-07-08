 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thai authorities ask media to leave area around cave entrance

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thai authorities have asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped for two weeks, fueling speculation that a rescue mission could be imminent.

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand.

Source: Associated Press

Dozens of divers have arrived at the cave on Sunday morning (local time). 

Thai officials said Saturday they are worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make the job even more difficult and they may need to quickly rescue the boys and the soccer coach from a partially flooded cave by helping them make risky dives to safety.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
The Kiwi took less than three minutes to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 226.

Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

2
It’s hoped a machine will be able to reduce the amount of fat needed to make the fast food favourites.

Picky eaters choosing 'beige brigade' foods

00:15
3
The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

4

Heavy rain and severe winds forecast to hit parts of New Zealand

5

One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton


The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.