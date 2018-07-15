 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Thai artists paint giant mural commemorating cave rescue

share

Source:

Associated Press

The painting, done by more than 300 artists on a 13x3 metre-canvas, will be displayed at a future cave museum.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

02:53
2
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

01:37
3
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Wife of late iwi leader says one of his victims was as young as seven

03:00
4
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

5
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - JULY 15: Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines and Lucas Matthysse of Argintine in action on July 15, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao notches 60th win with 7th round knockout

03:00
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.

00:22
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

Police are advising people in the region to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible.

00:15
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

The win moves the NZ team above Brisbane to sixth on the ladder.


Pictures: Flooding from deluge of heavy rain cuts off Coromandel

The flooding is expected to worsen this evening due to the high tide at 9pm.