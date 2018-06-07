 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Texas woman convicted over faking pregnancy then killing friend and stealing her baby

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Texas woman who faked a pregnancy for several months was found guilty yesterday of fatally shooting a former co-worker in Kansas and kidnapping the victim's newborn baby with the intention of raising the child as her own.

Yesenia Sesmas leaves court during a break in a preliminary hearing.

Source: Getty

A Sedgwick County jury found Yesenia Sesmas guilty of first-degree premeditated and intentional murder, kidnapping and interference with parental custody.

Prosecutors said she shot 27-year-old Laura Abarca on November 17, 2016, at Abarca's Wichita apartment and abducted 6-day-old Sophia Gonzales. The baby was found safe less than two days after the abduction at Sesmas' apartment in Dallas and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

According to authorities and evidence at the trial, Sesmas, a 36-year-old Mexican national, faked a pregnancy for months after she lost her unborn child. After finding out Abarca had given birth, Sesmas drove to Wichita and shot her in the head before taking the baby back to Texas.

The two women had worked together at a Wichita restaurant years earlier.

The trial centred on Sesmas' intentions when she went to Abarca's apartment, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday that after Sesmas had faked a pregnancy, prepared a home for a new baby and had a baby shower, she reached the point where she "was either going to have to come home with a baby" or explain her lies to those who knew her.

"When she walked into that apartment on November 17, 2016, there were only two ways for this to end," Bennett said. Sesmas went back to Texas thinking "she would wake up and raise that baby and her life would begin," he said.

In interviews with investigators and the media, Sesmas has maintained that Abarca had agreed to give her Sophia but rescinded the offer after the girl was born. She said she didn't plan to kill Abarca and took a gun to the apartment only to threaten her into turning over Sophia.

"She didn't know that it (the gun) was going to fire and she was surprised when it did," public defender Jason Smartt said during closing arguments. "She didn't intend to kill Laura."

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their verdict.

Sesmas faces life in prison plus the possibility of additional time when she is sentenced on July 13.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

03:29
2
Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018.

'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

3

Mycoplasama bovis-infected properties reach 36 as first case in Wairarapa confirmed

02:04
4
Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.

Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

00:31
5
The entire neighbourhood of Vacationland on Big Island has now been covered in lava.

Watch: Aerial video shows enormous river of lava in Hawaii which burned hundreds of homes overnight

00:20
Her comments come after members of the public wrongly thought a motorcade was taking the PM ot hospital.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern to travel to hospital for birth 'as any other New Zealander would arrive', with Clarke Gayford likely to drive

Members of the public had thought the Solomon Island's PM's motorcade was Ms Ardern on the way to hospital.


03:29
Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018.

'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

The pair are quickly making a name for themselves at Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start for Clifton rugby club in 2018.

00:31
The entire neighbourhood of Vacationland on Big Island has now been covered in lava.

Watch: Aerial video shows enormous river of lava in Hawaii which burned hundreds of homes overnight

County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed.

02:04
Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.

Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

A highlight of his time in the job includes leading the team to the 2015 World Cup final.


04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 