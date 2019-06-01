Texas woman accused of setting five-year-old stepdaughter's face on fire

A suburban Dallas woman has been charged after police say she doused her five-year-old stepdaughter's face with rubbing alcohol and set it on fire.

A Grand Prairie police statement Friday says 20-year-old Dalia Jimenez is charged with felony injury to a child and free on NZ$30,624 bond.

Police say officers went to the family home May 13 after a child had been reported as burned and in need of medical treatment.

Jimenez initially blamed the burns on an accident while lighting a candle. After detectives found inconsistencies in her account, however, Jimenez admitted that she burned the girl's face as punishment for yelling.