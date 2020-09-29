Texas town flushing out water system after brain-eating microbe kills young boy

A Texas community is flushing out its water system after the state ordered the city to stop using tap water because it might be tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned the Brazosport Water Authority late Friday of the potential contamination of its water supply by naegleria fowleri.

The Lake Jackson City Manager, Modesto Mundo, told the Associated Press the TCEQ has advised the community to flush out its water distribution networks with chlorine to help eradicate the microbe.

"We're trying to get out any old water out of our system for fresh water for free chlorine and try to disinfect the entire system," Mundo said. "We'll be doing that for a 60-day period."

Earlier this month, 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre died after contracting the microbe. His mother, Maria Castillo, said he came down with flu-like symptoms at first, but his condition worsened to the point that she said he had trouble standing up and communicating.

Castillo said she rushed Josiah to Texas Children's Hospital to get him more tests, where ultimately physicians checked his spinal fluid.

"We found out that it was, most likely this amoeba that was causing all of these symptoms," Castillo said. Doctors took measures to alleviate swelling in the child's brain and tried to save him.

"In the end it wasn't enough for Josiah and he passed away on Tuesday the 8th," Castillo added.

The investigation into his death led to the detection of the brain-eating amoeba after heath officials conducted water sample tests.

The authority initially warned eight communities not to use tap water for any reason except to flush toilets, but on Saturday it lifted that warning for all communities but Lake Jackson. The city of more than 27,000 residents is the site of the authority's water treatment plant. The advisory also was cancelled for two state prisons and Dow Chemical's massive Freeport works.

The advisory will remain in place until the authority's water system has been thoroughly flushed and tests on water samples show the system's water is again safe to use. The authority said in a statement that it was unclear how long it would be before the tap water was again safe.

The authority's water source is the Brazos River.

Three of 11 sample tests indicated preliminary positive results for the brain-eating microbe, with one sample coming from the boy's home hose bib, Mundo said.

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living microscopic amoeba, or single-celled living organism commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. It usually infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. From there it travels to the brain and can cause a rare and debilitating disease called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.

The infection is usually fatal and typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places such as lakes and rivers. In very rare instances, naegleria infections may also occur when contaminated water from other sources (such as inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water) enters the nose.