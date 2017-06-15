Texas Police find huge stash of meth-laced lollies believed to be destined for children

A couple in Texas have been arrested after police found them with so many drug-filled lollies in their car they couldn't close the doors properly.

Meth sweets found in Harris county Source: 1 NEWS

Officers had been called to a burglary at a property in Harris County, Texas.

On leaving the scene they saw Evonne Mick and David Salinas loading the sweets into the back of their car.

Meth sweets found in Harris County Source: 1 NEWS

Harris county sheriff's office say 600lbs of 'meth-pops' were recovered and that they would have a street value of over $1.3million (NZD)

Meth sweets found in harris county Source: 1 NEWS

Police believe there were others involved in the operation and say 'it appears the candy was intended to be distributed amongst children or sold to juveniles' as the lolles are moulded into Batman and Star Wars shapes.