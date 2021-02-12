TODAY |

Texas mum swings man to the ground in dramatic tackle after he allegedly spied on her teen daughter

Source:  1 NEWS

A Texan mother in fight/flight mode to protect her teenage daughter has been caught on camera tacking an alleged peeper.

The man was allegedly spying on her 15-year-old daughter Source: Houston Chronicle

Phyllis Pena had come home from a shopping trip in late January when she saw a man trying to peer through her daughter's window and promptly called the police, who cornered the suspect, Zane Hawkins, The Houston Chronicle reported.

But the man tried to run away from the officers, which Pena was having none of.

She took position, aiming herself in Hawkins’ path and swung him to the ground in a tackle of sporting proportions.

Pena and her daughter held the man down until police arrested him. They said they were “blown away” by her takedown of the suspect, suggesting her skills could be used in professional sport.

"The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, 'Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,'" Pena said.

