Texas mum fighting to keep baby on life support alive - 'I'm praying for someone to give her a chance'

A woman awaiting a court decision in her battle against a Texas hospital's plan to end life-sustaining treatment for her 11-month-old daughter spoke out today after revoking the medical centre's permission to talk about her child's treatment.

"This situation takes away my job as a mother and lets other people who don't even know her decide whether her life is worth living," said Trinity Lewis, who said she doesn't believe her daughter is suffering.

Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Centre in Fort Worth have said Tinslee Lewis is in pain and will not get better. They had planned to remove Tinslee from life support November 10 after invoking Texas' "10-day rule," which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped. The law stipulates that if the hospital's ethics committee agrees with doctors, treatment can be withdrawn after 10 days if a new provider can't be found to take the patient.

Texas' Second Court of Appeals on Saturday ordered that the hospital can't remove Tinslee from life support till the court makes its final ruling in the case. That came after Trinity Lewis appealed a ruling by a judge in Tarrant County who denied her request to issue an injunction in the case.

Lewis spoke today at the news conference that was held outside of the hospital and was organised by Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group, and Protect TX Fragile Kids, a group made up of parents of medically fragile children.

Both groups have been advocating for Lewis, who said at the news conference that the hospital does not have her permission to speak to the media about her daughter. A spokeswoman for the hospital said they were informed Saturday that their permission to speak about the case had been revoked.

Efforts to find another facility to take the girl have been unsuccessful. The hospital previously said it has reached out to more than 20 facilities, and Hannah Mehta of Protect TX Fragile Kids said their search for another facility is ongoing.

Lewis said, "I know that my daughter's medical needs are complex but I am praying for someone to give her a chance."

Tinslee has been at Cook Children's since her premature birth. The hospital has said she has a rare heart defect and suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic high blood pressure.

The hospital has said she hasn't come off a ventilator since going into respiratory arrest in early July and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, deep sedation and to be medically paralysed.