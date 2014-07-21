 

Texas mum with a drug debt tried to sell 7-year-old son for $3500, police claim

Authorities say a Texas mother with a drug debt to settle is accused of selling her 7-year-old son for NZ$3,500.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested last week. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports a woman told investigators she bought the boy for US$2,500.

An arrest report says Garza said she and her boyfriend owed drug money and the child was given to the woman for $500, the clearing of the debt and an additional $700 when the "custody paperwork" was signed.

Department of Public Safety agents executed a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi and located the 7-year-old.

Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were also in the process of being sold.

North America

Crime and Justice

