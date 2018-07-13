 

Texas mother attempting to sell two-year-old daughter for sex act jailed for 40 years

A Texas mother has been sentenced to 40 years in jail for attempting to sell her two-year-old daughter for a sex act, for $1800.

Sarah Peters.

Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Sarah Peters, 25, was caught after a sting involving an undercover police officer impersonating a willing pedophile was setup in February.

Montgomery County Precinct officer's tracked down and arrested Peters after she offered her daughter online to anyone desiring to "engage in sex acts with the child for a fee of $US1200".

Once an arrangement was made with Peters, she took the child to the drop off point in Conroe, Texas, only to be immediately arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force and Department of Homeland Security officers.

Texas Judge Phil Grant sentenced the woman to 40 years in prison today for Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, Attempted Human Trafficking, and Promotion of Prostitution of a Child charges.

The sentencing came after Peters pleaded guilty to the crimes.

