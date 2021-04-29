Texas man dies after attack by aggressive swarm of bees

A Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said.

BFD firefighter, Chad Skiles and beekeeper Joey Venekamp use foam to destroy a bee hive filled with an aggressive swarm of bees outside the home of Thomas Hicks, in Breckridge, Texas. Source: Associated Press



Thomas Hicks, 70, was mowing his lawn Monday when he was repeatedly stung by the bees outside his home in Breckenridge, about 210 kilometres west of Dallas, authorities said.



The Breckenridge Fire Department said first responders faced "very aggressive bee activity" when they arrived at the home. Medics and firefighters attempted emergency care but Hicks died, the fire department said.



Hicks' wife, Zoni Hicks, told TV station KTAB that she had been out grocery shopping when she returned to find her husband screaming and covered in bees.



"You couldn't even see his back and his whole head — he was just covered," she said.



Zoni Hicks was also stung repeatedly and she was treated and released from a hospital.