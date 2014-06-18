Texas man accused of pointing gun at pregnant partner's face after baby shower runs long

An American dad-to-be has been arrested in Central Texas after police say he pointed a loaded gun at his pregnant girlfriend when her baby shower at their home went longer than planned.
Bell County Jail records show 42-year-old Raymond Allen Strange of Harker Heights was jailed today on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony that could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.
Online records listed no attorney for Strange, whose bond was $152,000 NZD.
Police in Harker Heights, 97 kilometers north of Austin, responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening a woman. Police say Strange was upset that the shower was supposed to end at 7pm but was still going on when he arrived at 7.30pm.
Police say the girlfriend apologized to Strange before he told everyone to leave and pointed a gun at her face.