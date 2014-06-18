Texas man accused of pointing gun at pregnant partner's face after baby shower runs long

An American dad-to-be has been arrested in Central Texas after police say he pointed a loaded gun at his pregnant girlfriend when her baby shower at their home went longer than planned.

Bell County Jail records show 42-year-old Raymond Allen Strange of Harker Heights was jailed today on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony that could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

Online records listed no attorney for Strange, whose bond was $152,000 NZD.

Police in Harker Heights, 97 kilometers north of Austin, responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening a woman. Police say Strange was upset that the shower was supposed to end at 7pm but was still going on when he arrived at 7.30pm.