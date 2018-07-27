 

Texas company cleared to put 3D-printed gun designs online

Associated Press
They look futuristic, the type of firearms that would-be assassins use in movies: 3D-printed guns made of a hard plastic that are simple to assemble, easy to conceal and tough to trace.

The future is here.

After spending years fighting the federal government for the right to do so, a Texas company was given the green light to post blueprints online showing people how to make 3D-printed guns from the comfort of their home.

Gun safety advocates and some law enforcement officials are appalled, worried that this is exactly what criminals and terrorists want: guns that can't be flagged by metal detectors, don't have serial numbers to trace, and don't require the usual background checks.

A coalition of gun-control groups filed an appeal today in federal court seeking to block a recent Trump administration ruling allowing Cody Wilson and his company, Defense Distributed, to post blueprints online to create a 3D-printed firearm.

"There is a market for these guns and it's not just among enthusiasts and hobbyists," said Nick Suplina, managing director for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the three groups that have gone to court.

"There's a real desire and profit mode in the criminal underworld as well."

Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, first published downloadable designs for a 3D-printed firearm in 2013.

It was downloaded about 100,000 times until the State Department ordered him to cease, contending it violated federal export laws since some of the blueprints were downloaded by people outside the United States.

But in a reversal that stunned gun-control advocates, the State Department in late June settled its case against Wilson and agreed to allow him to resume posting the blueprints at the end of July. Wilson took to Twitter, declaring victory and proclaiming he would start back up on August 1.

Wilson did not return an email seeking comment. His attorney, Josh Blackman, a professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, declined to comment.

Gun industry experts say the guns are simply a modern-day equivalent of what already is legal and readily available: the ability to assemble your own firearm using traditional materials and methods at home without serial numbers.

They argue that 3D-printed firearms won't be a draw for criminals since the printers needed to make one are wildly expensive and the firearms themselves aren't very durable.

"It costs thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars to acquire a printer and the files and the knowhow to do this. They don't work worth a damn.

Criminals can obviously go out and steal guns or even manufacture quote-unquote real guns, not 3D printed," said Larry Keane, executive director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gun manufacturers.

"If you're a gang banger in L.A., are you going to go out and spend tens of thousands of dollars to buy a printer to print a gun that doesn't work very well or are you just going to steal one?"

Unlike traditional firearms that can fire thousands of rounds in their lifetime, experts say the 3D-printed guns normally only last a few rounds before they fall apart.

They don't have magazines that allow the usual nine or 15 rounds to be carried; instead, they usually hold a bullet or two and then must be manually loaded afterward. And they're not usually very accurate either.

A video posted of a test by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2013 showed one of the guns produced from Wilson's design — the Liberator — disintegrating into pieces after a single round was fired.

Wilson's website will also offer blueprints for AR-style long guns besides its first product: a pistol called the Liberator.

A similar style of firearm was famously used by John Malkovich's character in the 1993 movie "In the Line of Fire" in which he portrays a would-be assassin who surreptitiously brings the firearm into a hotel ballroom, assembles it underneath his dinner table and then tries to use it to kill the president.

Law enforcement officials express concern about allowing the designs for such firearms to be publicly available expressly because they're easy to conceal and untraceable since there's no requirement for the firearms to have serial numbers.

"When you think about all the rhetoric we here in our nation about tightening our borders and homeland security, and now we're going to put out there for anyone who wants a recipe for how to overcome ... TSA airport screenings or any other metal detector," said Rick Myers, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

"It's absolutely insane."

The State Department decision came amid an obscure administrative change — begun under the Obama administration — in how the weapons are regulated and administered. Military grade weapons remain under the purview of the State Department, while commercially available firearms fall under the Commerce Department.

The settlement with Wilson determined that 3D-printed firearms are akin to more traditional firearms that aren't subject to ITAR, or International Traffic in Arms Regulations, overseen by State.

US Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to review the decision.

Robert Spitzer, chairman of political science at the State University of New York at Cortland and an expert on the Second Amendment, warned that while 3D-printed firearms are a novelty now — too expensive to make and too fragile to be used for more than a few shots — technology will soon catch up.

"Their popularity right now is limited," Spitzer said. "There was interest in the blueprints because they're sort of exotic and because sort of a taboo thing."

Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America, echoed that sentiment.

"It's not very practical," Pratt said. "Let's be serious. First of all, you're going to plunk out thousands of dollars just for the printers. This is a very expensive route to go just to get a piece of plastic that will only last a round."

FILE - This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas.
This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas. Source: Associated Press
Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times by teen in Sydney home invasion

AAP
A pregnant woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and chest after disturbing a 14-year-old intruder in her northern Sydney home.

The 33-year-old woman, who is reportedly seven months' pregnant, was attacked when she confronted the teenage boy in her Mt Colah home about on Thursday evening.

She managed to stagger to her neighbour's place after the incident, while the boy fled the scene.

Neighbours have told the Nine Network they heard the woman's scream during the terrifying incident.

She was rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition, a hospital spokeswoman told AAP on Friday.

About an hour after the incident on Thursday night, police arrested the teen at a nearby home.

He is awaiting surgery under police guard at Hornsby Hospital after suffering hand wounds.

It is expected the boy will be charged later on Friday.

Australian police officers.
Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS
Huge jump in synthetic cannabis deaths - coroner

RNZ rnz.co.nz
There's been a huge spike in the number of people dying from synthetic cannabis.

Provisional figures from the coroner show between 40 - 45 people died in the year since last June - in the previous five years there was only one death.

The figures are causing doctors, families and the Drug Foundation to call for swift action to get it off the streets.

Synthetic cannabis was outlawed in 2014, and before that, it could be bought over the counter at the local dairy.

One ex-user, who wanted to remain anonymous, described what the drug did to her.

"You kind of just spin out, like you can't really move, you kind of just turn into a zombie," she said.

"You kind of just close your eyes and you're not really you anymore ... it makes you vomit sometimes."

She and her partner kept using it after it was made illegal, until one day things got too much.

"We couldn't find any. We'd run out and we had none left ... and I just lost it," she said.

"I was rolling around on the ground, like truly just screaming, ripping my clothes off myself and that was when my partner decided 'that's enough, we're not doing it anymore'."

Increasing deaths

St John Ambulance said it received about 30 callouts a week from people in trouble after taking the drug.

A doctor in the Wellington hospital's emergency department, Paul Quigley, said deaths were increasing because batches were becoming too potent for the body to handle.

The batches were manufactured from chemicals discarded by pharmaceutical companies, he said.

"The pharmaceutical companies are spending billions of dollars in trying to work out what parts of the cannabis plant could be used as a pharmaceutical drug to relieve pain, stop seizures, help people with a condition known as spasticity."

Those drugs were then thrown out by the companies, and picked up by the black market.

Dr Quigley said the first instance of this was back in 2006, but he said there had been a recent resurgence.

"It's very easy to get these agents from overseas in a liquid form. The cannabis market itself appears to be reasonably difficult and expensive at the moment and so the drug dealers are dealing in this much cheaper, easier to make and provide product."

Side effects

He said manufacturers and dealers did not realise how strong these chemicals were and that they could cause users to suffer serious side effects including vomiting, seizures, hallucinations and arrhythmia.

Some users also reported suffering suicidal thoughts.

Harley Pataka killed himself in 2014 at the age of 23.

His mother, Katie Bayliss, said her son was a happy and well-loved boy, who enjoyed skating with his friends.

But that all changed when he became addicted to synthetic cannabis, she said.

"He became withdrawn, angry, a friend of mine told me that the weekend before he passed away she went over to where he was living and she walked in and she slapped his leg and he just looked at her as if he didn't even know who she was."

Where to next?

Ms Bayliss said her family had been ripped apart by the drug, which she said could be eradicated by the decriminalisation of marijuana.

The executive director of the Drug Foundation, Ross Bell, agreed.

"If we did have a regulated market for natural cannabis then we could have gone a long way to avoid, you know, many of these problems," he said.

"And even at the time when the country was having the big debate about legal highs there were lots of arguments saying that actually, you know, lets legalise natural cannabis to get rid of synthetic stuff."

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
