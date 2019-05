Texas boy, 12, charged with fatal shooting of 10-year-old brother

US authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old brother in Texas.

The Montgomery County sheriff's office says deputies yesterday afternoon responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Conroe, about 64 kilometres north of Houston.

Authorities found the 10-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest area.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.