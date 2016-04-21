TODAY |

Texas boy, 12, charged with fatal shooting of 10-year-old brother

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

US authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old brother in Texas.

The Montgomery County sheriff's office says deputies yesterday afternoon responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Conroe, about 64 kilometres north of Houston.

Authorities found the 10-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest area.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Further details of the shooting were not released. Authorities say it's an active investigation.

Source: istock.com
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
2
Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
3
Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
4
Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
5
The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'No safe place in Gaza' - pregnant woman and toddler among nine killed in conflict

Man awarded thousands in compensation after being sacked over snoring incident
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.

Witnesses sought over serious assault of two men in Invercargill
Gang members make up almost 40 percent of New Zealand's prison population.

Suspected mass drug overdose in a Queensland prison