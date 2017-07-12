 

Tested and ready: US conducts successful missile intercept trial

The US Missile Defense Agency says it has conducted a successful test from Alaska of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), part of the nation's ballistic missile defense system.

The system is designed to stop any incoming missiles from meeting its target.
A target in the form of an intermediate-range ballistic missile was air-launched by an Air Force C-17 over the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii.

The MDA says a THAAD weapon system at Kodiak, Alaska, detected, tracked and intercepted the target.

The test was the 14th successful intercept in 14 attempts for the THAAD weapon system.

The system can be rapidly deployed and is designed to intercept ballistic missiles inside or outside the atmosphere during their final phase of flight.

The system uses hit-to-kill technology to destroy missiles at high altitudes.

