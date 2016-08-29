Test between All Blacks and Japan tipped to be announced

A major announcement involving New Zealand rugby and Japanese rugby is expected to be announced in Japan later today.
Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew is in Japan as part of a trade delegation that is accompanying Prime Minister Bill English.
Mr English was asked about the announcement at a media stand up today, but was refusing to give away details.
However, it is being tipped that the announcement will be a Test match between the All Blacks and Japan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which is being hosted by Japan.
