Test between All Blacks and Japan tipped to be announced

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

A major announcement involving New Zealand rugby and Japanese rugby is expected to be announced in Japan later today.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty has claimed that the current British and Irish Lions schedule is 'not sustainable' for overworked players.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew is in Japan as part of a trade delegation that is accompanying Prime Minister Bill English.

Mr English was asked about the announcement at a media stand up today, but was refusing to give away details.

However, it is being tipped that the announcement will be a Test match between the All Blacks and Japan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which is being hosted by Japan.

