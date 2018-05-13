 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Tesla in Autopilot mode found to have sped up before crashing into fire engine

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode in Utah this month accelerated in the seconds before it smashed into a stopped firetruck, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. Two people were injured.

A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Source: Associated Press

Data from the Model S electric vehicle show it picked up speed for 3.5 seconds shortly before crashing into a stopped firetruck in suburban Salt Lake City, the report said. The driver manually hit the brakes a fraction of a second before impact.

Police suggested that the car was following another vehicle and dropped its speed to 55 mph to match the leading vehicle. 

They say the leading vehicle then likely changed lanes and the Tesla automatically sped up to its preset of 60 mph (97 kph) without noticing the stopped cars ahead of it.

The police report, which was obtained today through an open records request, provides detail about the vehicle's actions immediately before the May 11 crash and the driver's familiarity with its system.

The driver of the vehicle, Heather Lommatzsch, 29, told police she thought the vehicle's automatic emergency braking system would detect traffic and stop before the car hit another vehicle.

She said she had owned the car for two years and used the semi-autonomous Autopilot feature on all sorts of roadways, including on the Utah highway where she crashed, according to the report.

Lommatzsch said the car did not provide any audio or visual warnings before the crash. A witness told police she did not see signs the car illuminate its brake lights or swerve to avoid the truck ahead of it.

Lommatzsch did not return a voicemail today. A Tesla spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The car company has said it repeatedly warns drivers to stay alert, keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of their vehicle at all times while using the Autopilot system.

Police say car data show Lommatzsch did not touch the steering wheel for 80 seconds before the crash. She told police she was looking at her phone at the time and comparing different routes to her destination.

She broke her foot in the crash and this week was charged with a misdemeanor traffic citation. Online court records do not show an attorney listed for her.

The driver of the firetruck told police he had injuries consistent with whiplash but did not go to a hospital.
Tesla's Autopilot system uses cameras, ultrasonic sensors and radar to sense the vehicle's surrounding environment and perform basic functions automatically.

Among those functions is automatic emergency braking, which the company says on its website is designed "to detect objects that the car may impact and applies the brakes accordingly."

Tesla says the system is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Crusaders extend lead over Hurricanes as forward pack continues to dominate in wet Christchurch conditions

01:47
2
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


01:53
3
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

4
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Most read: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

00:30
5
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.

01:52
Police and protestors remember the break-up of peaceful Bastion Point occupation.

Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'It was kind of scary but we knew we were right'

On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Crusaders extend lead over Hurricanes as forward pack continues to dominate in wet Christchurch conditions

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

01:43
The dangers of privacy breaches, cybercrime and misuse of persona data had led to beefed-up laws in the EU.

Kiwi companies revise email mailing lists as new European Union privacy laws kick-in

Some firms are asking customers to review privacy policies or re-subscribe to their mailing lists.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 