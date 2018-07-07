Tesla founder's offer of submarine to help in Thai cave rescue remains

The California tunnel company run by Elon Musk is continuing to maintain a presence at the Thai cave where several boys and their soccer coach are awaiting rescue.

Source: 1 NEWS

Sam Teller, spokesman for Boring Co., said today that the company has four engineers who are "offering support in any way the government deems useful."

Musk tweeted early yesterday that he was working with a team from his Space X rocket company to build a "tiny kid-size submarine" to transport the children.

But Saturday night, he tweeted that the cave was now closed for the rescue by divers.

"Will continue testing in LA in case needed later or somewhere else in the future," he wrote.