Tesla to close stores to reduce costs for $50,000 Model 3

Associated Press
Tesla today announced company cost cuts which include a pending decision to cut 3,150 jobs (or at least 7 percent of Tesla’s workforce), lowering vehicle prices and selling its electrical cars online.

The decision comes as CEO Elon Musk attempts to bring the goal to life of selling a mass-market sedan for $NZD50,000, almost 20 per cent less than the original price for a Model 3.

The cheapest Model 3 that could be purchased before the announcement is $NZD63,000.

Musk has been striving to reach a particular price point in order to appeal to more consumers and generate the sales the company needs to survive.

To save money, Tesla will close many of it’s stores, but plan to keep some open as galleries or information centres in high-traffic areas.

It is uncertain as to how many of the 378 remaining stores will be closed.

"This is the only way to achieve the savings for this car and be financially sustainable," Musk told reporters during a conference call.

"It is excruciatingly difficult to make this car for $US35,000 and be financially sustainable."

The online sales scheme will enable Tesla to lower all vehicle prices roughly by 6 per cent, including it’s high-end Model S and Model X.

Musk says going online was a difficult decision but believes it is the right one.

The electric car company’s newest vehicle, the Model 3.
The electric car company's newest vehicle, the Model 3.
