Tesla to build giant battery in Australia amid energy crisis

Tesla says it will build the world's largest lithium-ion battery in South Australia, part of a bid to solve an energy crisis that has led to ongoing blackouts across the region.

The Tesla Motors World Headquarters in Palo Alto. Source: istock.com

Tesla will partner with French renewable energy company Neoen to build the 100-megawatt battery farm in South Australia state.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said today that he will deliver the system within 100 days of signing the contract or it will be free.

Musk says the system will be three times more powerful than any other battery system on earth.

South Australia relies heavily on solar and wind-generated energy.