 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck at 97 km/h apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.

A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Source: Associated Press

The cause of the Friday evening (local time) crash, involving a Tesla Model S and a fire department mechanic truck stopped at a red light, was under investigation, said police in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.

The Tesla's air bags were activated in the crash, South Jordan police Sgt. Samuel Winkler said today. The Tesla's driver suffered a broken right ankle, and the driver of the Unified Fire Authority mechanic truck didn't require treatment, Winkler said.

There was no indication the Tesla's driver was under the influence of any substance, and information on what the driver may have told investigators about the circumstances of the crash likely wouldn't be available before Monday, Winkler said by telephone.

There was light rain falling and roads were wet when the crash occurred, police said in a statement.

"Witnesses indicated the Tesla Model S did not brake prior to impact," the statement said.

Tesla's Autopilot system uses cameras, radar and computers to keep speed, change lanes and automatically stop vehicles. The company, which is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a huge battery factory in the Reno, Nevada, area, tells drivers the system requires them to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel so they can take control to avoid accidents.

Police said they had been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board about the crash. NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said he didn't know whether the agency would get involved with the crash.

The NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are investigating at least two other crashes involving Tesla vehicles.

In March, a Tesla Model X SUV crashed on a California highway, killing the driver, and investigators are looking into the performance of the semi-autonomous driving system in that crash.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

5
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

00:29
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

Samantha Grant will definitely not be receiving an invite to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 