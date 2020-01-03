'Terrorist in a suit' - Iranian officials criticise Donald Trump's latest string of attack threats

Iranian officials are criticising President Donald Trump's threats to target sites important to Iran's culture.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump threatened Iranian cultural sites would be hit fast and hard if Tehran attacks US assets to avenge the killing of a powerful Iranian general.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter today that after committing “grave breaches” in the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Trump is threatening new breaches of international law.

Zarif wrote: “Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME."

Telecommunications minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi compared Trump's threats to the Islamic State group, Adolf Hitler and Genghis Khan.