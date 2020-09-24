TODAY |

Terror as car plunges off NSW cliff, hits mother and baby on beach below

Source:  AAP

Three people are lucky to be alive after a car plunged down a cliff, hitting a mother and her baby on a popular beach at Newcastle in New South Wales.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Remarkably the driver and two bystanders survived the ordeal at Bar Beach, Newcastle. Source: Nine

Emergency services were called to Bar Beach around 10.30am, after receiving reports a car had driven off a cliff.

A 40-year-old woman and her one-year-old baby, who were on the beach below the cliff, were hit by the car.

The baby escaped with minor scratches, but her mother was taken to John Hunter Hospital with possible leg fractures.

The 32-year-old driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

 "It's a miracle no one was seriously injured," NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Saper said in a statement.

 "They are very lucky to be alive, it was a significant fall from the cliff."

 Police are investigating the cause of the crash, and reports there was a male passenger in the white Volkswagen Golf.

 They are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.


World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People from Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton and BOP considered close contacts of trio recently infected with Covid-19
2
US man dies after eating too much black licorice
3
Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, none in community
4
Auckland hair salon reveals further details about Covid-19 case's visit
5
Tragedy as autistic Melbourne teen found dead in bush after massive search
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US state governor who opposes mandatory mask-wearing tests positive for Covid-19
00:24

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle, wishes luck to Prince Harry 'cause he's gonna need it'

00:33

Body pulled from car found partially submerged in Lower Hutt creek

All Blacks ‘disappointed’ timing of final Test in Australia means team won’t be out of isolation in time for Christmas