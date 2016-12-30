The terrifying moment children flee as airstrike hits Syrian school

Two videos released by a Syrian rebel-affiliated media outlet show the aftermath of airstrikes on a school in Damascus's eastern outskirts.

The video, uploaded by the Arbin Media Centre hours before a nationwide ceasefire went into effect, showed scores of crying children running through smoke after their school in the rebel-held town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta area, was targeted by airstrikes.

According to the Arbin Media Centre, at least four people were killed and several others wounded as a result of the airstrikes that targeted the school and residential areas in the district.

Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, also reported four casualties during yesterday's attack.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Syrian government airstrikes on at least six districts in the eastern Ghouta area.

The airstrikes left at least 15 people killed, including six children and three women, the monitoring group said.

Yesterday's airstrike came hours before Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Syrian army said that a nationwide ceasefire agreement has been reached with opposition rebels, set to begin at midnight.

The deal was confirmed by the Turkish foreign ministry.